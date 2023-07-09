Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd (RBPPL), a part of Spain-based Roca Group, is confident of sustaining double digit growth in sales in year 2023 backed by new product launches, expansion of distribution footprint, loyalty programs, faster customer service and setting up of exclusive display studios.

The company’s annual turnover stood at ₹2000 crore in year 2022. Exports, which is currently a small share of the total turnover is expected to grow ‘significantly’ as India has the advantage of comparatively low cost and quality standards are meeting global requirements, said K E Ranganathan, Managing Director, RBPPL.

The company plans to invest in more showrooms both company display studios and dealer showrooms across over 25 big cities in India and Nepal and further increase presence in over 500 second rung cities

The company has presence across affordable, mass premium and luxury categories through its brands Johnson Pedder, Parryware and Roca respectively.

The pipes and fittings business which it entered couple of years back through Parryware brand is also likely to contribute to a good growth.

“We have three distinct brands (across various segments – affordable, mass premium and luxury) and we will continue to invest in distribution, new products and expanding retail footprint. We have inaugurated the ninth display studio in Kolkata. We will look to add two-to-three studios each year,” Ranganathan told BusinessLine.

The total market for sanitary in the mass premium segment is estimated to be close to ₹3000-3500 crore while that for faucet is around ₹7000 crore. The estimated size of sanitary market in the luxury segment is close to ₹700 crore while that for faucet in luxury category is around ₹1500 crore, he said

Eastern region, which includes West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and northeastern states, currently accounts for nearly one-fourth of the company’s total sales. The region had witnessed close to 35 per cent growth last year and has been growing very healthy so far this year on a higher base. The company expects the growth momentum to continue

The company exports its products to US, Australia, UK and China at present.

“Exports is small right now but we will be expanding across. We expect volume to grow and nearly 10-15 per cent of our business coming from exports in the next four-to-five years,” he said.