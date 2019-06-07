Kids segment could account for 15% of sanitaryware market: Roca India

Kids don’t buy just toys these days. Apart from influencing the purchasing decision of parents, they also show a keen interest in buying sanitaryware.

And companies such as Roca Bathroom are coming out with a series of sanitaryware products for this growing segment.

The company, under its ‘KIDZ’ collection, has toilets and urinals for children. “Kids today decide the right product for them,” said KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the €2-billion Spanish group Roca.

The kids’ segment (7-15 years) has a huge potential, and it could contribute nearly 15 per cent of the total ₹3,000-crore sanitaryware segment, he said. The demand for kids’ products is from schools as well as malls, theatres and hotels.

The company is planning to launch a Bluetooth-enabled shower soon to enable people carry their mobile phone to the bathroom to enjoy music, he said.

New offerings

On Parryware, the flagship brand in the Roca’s portfolio, Ranganathan said it has expanded its household plumbing offerings by adding cPVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) pipes, which are used to connect water tanks to bathrooms in a concealed form.

The company launched the product in Madurai in December followed by Thoothukudi, and today in Chennai.

“Since the launch in Madurai, we have captured nearly 10 per cent of the market share there,” he said. Parryware manufactures cPVC pipes through a vendor based near Madurai.

“In the next two years, we want to capture a 30 per cent share out of the total ₹200 crore cPVC pipes market in Tamil Nadu,” he said. After Tamil Nadu, the company will take the product to other southern states, and then to North India, he added.

Adding cPVC to its portfolio helps the brand provide an integrated house-building experience. Parryware has also announced a new artistically designed bathroom collection — Artitude (Art+Attitude).

The collection comprises the Night Life, Swish and Ovo series. The collection has introduced a new electronic range with features such as an automatic soap dispenser faucet, he said.

Ranganathan said with the current business run-rate, the revenue for 2019 is likely to be around ₹1,300 crore as against ₹1,100 crore in the last calender year.