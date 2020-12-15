Roca Parryware deepens pact with TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Roca Parryware, a leading bathroom products company, has strengthened its tie-up with TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) with the expansion of their area of operations covering the factories, warehouses and import/export logistics.

Roca Parryware roped in TVS SCS to support the supply chain operations during the year 2018 and since then both the partners have worked together to serve the vast network of more than 2,000 customers across India.

“We believe by extending our partnership with TVS SCS across all our supply chain operations, we will continue to build a robust SCM solution for our customers. With the year 2021 promising a robust revenue growth of over 20 per cent plus due to our well-planned market demand pull actions, we believe strengthening our partnership with TVS SCS is a step in the right direction for both organisations to continuously delight our customers,” said KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware.

He said that over the past three years, TVS SCS added in good measure to its persistent customer focus by getting Roca’s products to our dealers across India on time, every time.

With eight factories, 12 warehouses, 2,000 dealers/builders, 5,000 SKUs, 500+ bathroom combinations, the challenges on the supply chain front are extreme.

“With the single-minded focus to delight our dealers and builders we partnered with TVS SCS and have seen the benefits in the forms of happy customers, sustained revenue growth and well managed inventory at optimum costs,” said Ranganathan. He said the company had successfully rebounded faster from Covid blues and was back to higher double-digit growth since Oct 2020.

The company has five brands under its fold - Armani Roca, Laufen, Roca, Parryware and Johnson Pedder.

R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, the company had built a great relationship with Roca Parryware over the past three years and offered best-in-class digitally-led integrated supply chain solutions. “Roca Parryware is one of our key customers in this sector not only in India but also globally,” he added.

Roca Parryware also exports to over 15 countries including the USA, Brazil, Australia, China and many parts of Europe.