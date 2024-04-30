American industrial automation major Rockwell Automation is expanding its manufacturing presence in the Asia Pacific region with a new facility in Chennai.

The company is setting up a 98,000 square feet factory in the coastal city with an eye to strengthen its supply chain in APAC and serve India’s growing manufacturing sector.

The facility will be located in Oragadam in the outskirts of Chennai and will be alongside Rockwell’s CUBIC manufacturing facility. Rockwell’s CUBIC product line are modular enclosures for the construction of power and electrical panels. The new factory is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year.

“We selected this location because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region,” Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director- India, Rockwell Automation, said. This will help build the resilience of Rockwell’s supply chain in the entire Asia Pacific region, he added.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the US, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 people across 100 countries. The company helps manufacturing and industrial sectors digitise with hardware and software

Earlier in January, speaking at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, global executives from Rockwell noted that they are evaluating various locations in India to expand their manufacturing presence in the APAC region.

A Tamil Nadu government official, who wished to not to be named, said this could be the beginning of a slew of investments in Tamil Nadu in the area of industrial automation, which brings together the State’s strengths in manufacturing and electronics.