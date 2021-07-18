Rossari Biotech buys Tristar Intermediates for ₹120 crore

Rossari Biotech, a speciality chemicals company, has acquired Tristar Intermediates for an enterprise value of ₹120 crore.

As per the agreement signed, Rossari will initially acquire 76 per cent equity and the balance stake over the next three years.

Rossari plans to fund the deal entirely through internal accruals, the company said. The blend of capabilities will add scale, provide cross-selling opportunities, and accelerate growth for Rossari, while significantly enhancing value creation in the longer term, it said.

The synergistic acquisition provides Rossari with enhanced portfolio of products, presence in new and untapped international markets and access to newer technologies.