Royal Enfield to shut factories for 3 days

Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield Motors will close down its factories in Chennai for three days as a measure of curbing the infection and ensuring safety of its people.

The motorcycle maker will be observing holidays at the plants between Thursday, May 27 and Saturday, May 29.

“This short break will help us in taming the Covid-19 curve to some extent and hopefully any further spread of the virus. The above days will be compensated later as per the requirements of market needs,” according to an internal note to the employees.

“We will resume operations from Monday, May 31 (from first shift 7.15 am),” it said.

Many units, including Hyundai at the Chennai manufacturing corridor, are shutting down their factories during this week in view of increase in new infections in the region.