Companies

Royal Enfield to shut factories for 3 days

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 26, 2021

A view of Royal Enfield factory at Oragadam near Chennai   -  The Hindu

Bid to curb Covid infection

Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield Motors will close down its factories in Chennai for three days as a measure of curbing the infection and ensuring safety of its people.

The motorcycle maker will be observing holidays at the plants between Thursday, May 27 and Saturday, May 29.

“This short break will help us in taming the Covid-19 curve to some extent and hopefully any further spread of the virus. The above days will be compensated later as per the requirements of market needs,” according to an internal note to the employees.

“We will resume operations from Monday, May 31 (from first shift 7.15 am),” it said.

Many units, including Hyundai at the Chennai manufacturing corridor, are shutting down their factories during this week in view of increase in new infections in the region.

Published on May 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Eicher Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.