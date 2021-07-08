Royal Philips ties up with Cognizant for digital health solutions

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, and IT company Cognizant announced a new collaboration to develop end-to-end digital health solutions that will enable healthcare companies and life sciences companies to improve patient care and accelerate clinical trials.
The alliance brings together Philips HealthSuite, a cloud-based platform, and Cognizant’s digital engineering expertise to deliver and maintain digital health solutions at scale, providing advanced connectivity and using big data to create actionable insights, says a release issued by Cognizant.
Cognizant will build, deploy, implement, and operate client-specific applications on Philips HealthSuite. These customisable, scalable solutions integrate advanced data analytics, helping to improve both the patient and clinician experience by providing relevant data to the appropriate point-of-care.
Philips HealthSuite, built on Amazon Web Services, is an integrated, modular set of standards-based capabilities that support the development of digital health propositions. The platform securely stores critical healthcare data and provides both advanced data analytics and AI capabilities, while delivering industry-leading interoperability, connectivity, and regulatory compliance.
To date, over 100 types of medical devices have been integrated into HealthSuite, with over 145 billion clinical images securely archived on the cloud platform, the release said.
“Philips is committed to driving the digital transformation of healthcare. Partnering with Cognizant's experienced digital engineering teams will accelerate the adoption of solutions built on Philips HealthSuite, delivering digital solutions across the healthcare continuum in a secure and compliant manner, and ultimately helping guide better health decisions for patients,” said Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Royal Philips, in the release.
Ursula Morgenstern, President of Global Growth Markets at Cognizant, said that the new collaboration will provide critical solutions that help manage the growing amount of health data available, keep patients and providers better connected, and help accelerate life-saving therapies to market.
