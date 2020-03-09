Companies

RPP Infra bags ₹78 cr order in Tamil Nadu

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

RPP Infra Projects has bagged an order worth ₹77.52 crore in Tamil Nadu, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The order pertains to ‘rehabilitation and modernisation’ of anicut and channels in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and is expected to be completed within two years, it added.

The company’s stock was trading at ₹35.25, down 6.62 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on March 09, 2020
RPP Infra Projects Ltd
