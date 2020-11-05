RRVL raises ₹9,555 crore from Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), raised ₹9,555 crore from Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund-- Public Investment Fund, in exchange of a 2.04 per cent equity stake.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.587 lakh crore (about $62.4 billion). It will further strengthen PIF’s presence in India’s dynamic economy and promising retail market segment.

The investment in RRVL follows PIF’s earlier acquisition of a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

