SAIL records 36 per cent growth in sales during November 2019

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has recorded an over 36 per cent jump in sales during November 2019 on a year on year basis.

A company statement said that sales during November 2019 stood at 1.409 Million Tonnes. “The sales figure for November is also one of the industry’s best, reflecting the Company’s renewed thrust on marketing strategy,” the statement said.

Commenting on the higher sales, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL said, “The Company expects a positive consumption sentiment. While focusing on ramping up its production particularly from its modernized units, the Company is also taking several customer-centric measures including providing customised products.”

The Company has already launched a cost control drive across it Plants and Units. This is expected to bring down the cost of production, the statement added.