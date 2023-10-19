Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are collaborating to establish a quantum technology lab with the primary goal of providing research and training opportunities to faculty members and students pursuing higher education in fields such as physics, engineering, computer science and mathematics.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Balajee Sowrirajan, Chief Vice President and Managing Director of SSIR, and Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc. The lab will focus on integrating cryogenic control chips with qubits, single photon sources and detectors while addressing reliability challenges in quantum technologies.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan of IISc said that the Quantum Technology Lab reflects their commitment to emerging and futuristic research, fostering interdisciplinary research, industry collaborations and knowledge exchange to create an innovative ecosystem.

Both organisations aim to emphasise the development of indigenous quantum technologies, making a significant local impact and elevating India’s research innovations on the global stage.

Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP and MD of SSIR, highlighted that their partnership with IISc aims to drive breakthroughs in quantum technologies, empower a skilled workforce, foster collaborative innovation, enhance national competitiveness and transform industries with societal significance.