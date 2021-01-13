Samsung India forays into 4-star inverter AC segment

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Consumer electronics major Samsung India, has launched its new air conditioners, marking its foray in the 4-star inverter AC segment. The company said it has also strengthened its 5- star inverter AC portfolio with the launch of the new range.
The Korean consumer durable maker said that the new range has been developed to address consumers’ need for clean air, convenience and energy efficiency.
The new range includes 51 models and includes Wind-Free ACs with enhanced smart controls and PM 1.0 filters, Convertible 5-in-1 Inverter ACs with Tri-Care filters, and Hot & Cold Inverter ACs.
The new AC range starts from ₹36,990 and will go up to ₹90,990.
“ ACs are no longer seasonality based products. With people working and studying from home, the need for clean air, durability and energy efficiency are the primary concerns for consumers today. As consumers are at the core of everything we do, the new range has been designed keeping in mind changes in the lifestyle of consumers. We are positive that the new line-up will further help consolidate our position in the Indian AC market,” said Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, HVAC division, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India in a statement .
The 2021 line-up has been made available across all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon, and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.
