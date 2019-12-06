Samsung India launches ultra-luxury screen, The Wall

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
South Korean consumer durable major Samsung has launched a large-format modular micro-LED display called ‘The Wall’ in India. The product represents its most premium and expensive screen worldwide.
The Wall comes in a variety of sizes and ratios starting from 146-inch in 4K priced at ₹3.5 crore to 292-inch in 8K priced at a whooping ₹12 crore.
The Wall first made waves at its unveiling at the CES 2019 event in Las Vegas earlier this year. The product, with two variants, is targeted at both the B2C and B2B consumers. While the Wall Luxury is targeted at the B2C segment for home cinemas with an entertainment mode and smart TV features, the Wall Pro is targeted at high-end businesses and luxury retail spaces. The latter is available upon reservation.
The company is betting big on the ultra-luxury screen segment, aiming to sell 200 units by 2022. “We expect to see good response for The Wall from the ultra-HNIs (high networth individuals) customer base not only in metros but also from HNIs and businesses in other key cities,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India. “We hope to sell 25-30 units in 2020, 100 units by 2021 and 200 units by 2022.”
The company is hoping to woo the growing number of HNIs and businesses in cities such as Pune, Ahemdabad, Ludhiana, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Surat and Hyderabad with its ultra-luxury products.
“Luxury is about offering a customised experience. With The Wall, we set out to create a product unlike anything else — matching the lifestyle and taste of those looking for the most exclusive and premium visual experiences in their personal and professional spaces,” said Sethi.
The company expects to earn $11-12 million in 2020 alone from The Wall, thanks to the hefty price tags. It further estimates the product to fetch as much as $70 million by 2022.
“We will be targeting $120-150 million in 2020 for the Display Business, which comprises Smart Signage, LED Smart Signage, Hospitality Display & Monitors,” said a Samsung statement.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...