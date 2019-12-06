Samsung India launches ultra-luxury screen, The Wall

South Korean consumer durable major Samsung has launched a large-format modular micro-LED display called ‘The Wall’ in India. The product represents its most premium and expensive screen worldwide.

The Wall comes in a variety of sizes and ratios starting from 146-inch in 4K priced at ₹3.5 crore to 292-inch in 8K priced at a whooping ₹12 crore.

The Wall first made waves at its unveiling at the CES 2019 event in Las Vegas earlier this year. The product, with two variants, is targeted at both the B2C and B2B consumers. While the Wall Luxury is targeted at the B2C segment for home cinemas with an entertainment mode and smart TV features, the Wall Pro is targeted at high-end businesses and luxury retail spaces. The latter is available upon reservation.

The company is betting big on the ultra-luxury screen segment, aiming to sell 200 units by 2022. “We expect to see good response for The Wall from the ultra-HNIs (high networth individuals) customer base not only in metros but also from HNIs and businesses in other key cities,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India. “We hope to sell 25-30 units in 2020, 100 units by 2021 and 200 units by 2022.”

Focus on HNIs

The company is hoping to woo the growing number of HNIs and businesses in cities such as Pune, Ahemdabad, Ludhiana, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Surat and Hyderabad with its ultra-luxury products.

“Luxury is about offering a customised experience. With The Wall, we set out to create a product unlike anything else — matching the lifestyle and taste of those looking for the most exclusive and premium visual experiences in their personal and professional spaces,” said Sethi.

The company expects to earn $11-12 million in 2020 alone from The Wall, thanks to the hefty price tags. It further estimates the product to fetch as much as $70 million by 2022.

“We will be targeting $120-150 million in 2020 for the Display Business, which comprises Smart Signage, LED Smart Signage, Hospitality Display & Monitors,” said a Samsung statement.