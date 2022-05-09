Sanjay Ghodawat Group targets ₹7,500-cr revenue by 2025

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) with presence in various high-value business verticals including aviation, consumer products, education, energy, mining, realty, retail and textiles, aims at ₹7,500-crore revenue by 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Group Founder and Chairman Sanjay Ghodawat, said, “SGG will continue to expand and contribute towards the upliftment of the Indian economy. Ghodawat Consumer (GCL) recently accomplished a momentous milestone of crossing ₹1,400 crore in revenue”.

He added that the group achieved this landmark under the leadership of his son and Group its MD Shrenik Ghodawat. “ Star Localmart is our retail franchisee model launched to assist anyone and everyone aspiring to enter the grocery retail industry. Star Air, our aviation arm, has crossed the 4 lakh passenger mark and is working to expand its network which currently serves 16 destinations in India,” he added.

He said the Group strongly believe that educated youth is the future of the country and Sanjay Ghodawat University constantly strives to do the needful.

“At SGG, our vision is to cross ₹7,500-crore in revenue by FY25,” said Shrenik Ghodawat. He added: “All our businesses have been performing exceptionally well and have won reputed accolades in their respective sectors.