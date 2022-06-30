Sanjiv Mehta appointed as President Commissioner for Unilever Indonesia

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) CEO and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of Unilever Indonesia, a public company, member of the Unilever group, subject to approval from shareholders at the Unilever Indonesia’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 28, 2022. He will join the company’s Board of Commissioners and chair the same in a non-executive capacity. He will continue to be Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HUL and President, Unilever South Asia. He is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.

The Board of Commissioners of Unilever Indonesia is responsible for overseeing the policy and the implementation of the corporate governance agenda and providing advice to the Board of Directors in managing the company.

Established in 1933, Unilever Indonesia is an FMCG company with a turnover of $2.7 bn as of December 2021. Unilever Indonesia has nearly 5,000 employees. It manufactures over 40 Unilever brands including local jewels Bango and Sariwangi across nine factories in the country.

Mehta has been with Unilever for over 29 years and has been heading parts of the business (as Chairman/CEO) in various geographies for 20 years.

Mehta is the President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Independent Director on the Board of Air India, Director on the Indian School of Business Board, member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust, and South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School. He chairs Xynteos’ Vikaasa’, a top Indian and MNC companies coalition.