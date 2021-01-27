Sanofi confirms its will supply over 125 millions Pfizer-BioNTech doses to the EU

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said on Wednesday it had struck an agreement with Germany's BioNTech to supply the European Union with the company's vaccine developed in partnership with US group Pfizer.
In a press release, Sanofi, which announced last month it had to delay the launch of its own vaccine jointly developed with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, confirmed CEO Paul Hudson's comments to newspaper Le Figaro on Wednesday.
"Sanofi will provide BioNTech access to its established infrastructure and expertise to produce over 125 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Europe", Sanofi said in statement.
"Initial supplies will originate from Sanofi's production facilities in Frankfurt from summer of 2021", it added, saying its "priority was to continue to develop its two Covid-19 vaccine candidates".
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...