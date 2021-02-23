Sanofi to help J&J manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical company, has struck a deal with Johnson and Johnson to help the firm manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe, Fierce Pharma reported.
This comes as Sanofi, in December, had witnessed a setback after its Covid-19 vaccine failed to induce an immune response in the elderly.
Earlier this year, Sanofi struck a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to manufacture its 100 million vaccine doses for Europe.
According to the pact between J&J and Sanofi, the French company agreed to provide J&J access to its plant in Marcy l’Etoile, France. Workers at the plant will formulate the J&J vaccine and fill vials, and the site will turn out around 12 million doses per month, Sanofi said.
“The deal demonstrates Sanofi’s ongoing commitment to the collective effort to ending this crisis as quickly as possible,” CEO Paul Hudson said in an official statement.
Recently, J&J completed the massive phase 3 trial of its vaccine and submitted the findings to regulators in the US and Europe.
The company is now looking forward to getting approval from the FDA advisory committee.
Meanwhile, Sanofi also revealed on Monday that it had launched a new clinical trial of its protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company aims to reach the final stage by the onset of the second quarter, as per media reports.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...