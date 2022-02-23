hamburger

Sanofi to pay ₹181 final dividend, ₹309 as special

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 23, 2022

Shares of Sanofi India closed 2 per cent higher at ₹7277.45 on the BSE

The Board of Directors of Sanofi India on Wednesday approved the recommendation for payment of a final dividend of ₹181 for a equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended December 2021 and a special dividend of ₹309 a share. The company plans to issue dividends after considering the slump sale and transfer of its nutraceuticals business during the year and reviewing the cash requirements for the company's operations. Shares of Sanofi India closed 2 per cent higher at ₹7277.45 on the BSE.

Published on February 23, 2022
Sanofi India Ltd

