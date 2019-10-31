Sanofi, Unitaid partnership cuts price of tuberculosis drug

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Sanofi in partnership with Unitaid and the Global Fund announced a two-third reduction in the price of Rifampetine (Priftin), a key preventive drug for tuberculosis (TB).
The cut could mean some cheer for millions of TB patients across the globe. Accordingly, the rifapentine (Priftin®) 150mg tablets costs will be cut down from €13.60/pack of 24 tablets to a price of €4.62/pack of 24 tablets, a 66 per cent discount.
The discounted price will be available to the public sectors of low-income countries, lower-middle income countries, and upper-middle-income countries with a high burden of TB and TB-HIV, an announcement to this effect was made at the ongoing 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health In Hyderabad.
The week long conference is convened by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union).
The move comes after the promising Phase IIb results of the M72 TB vaccine candidate reported by pharmaceutical company GSK and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) earlier this week at the TB Science pre-conference event here.
On Wednesday, several advocacy groups had urged global Pharma majors to cut the costs of atleast three new drugs that have hit the market recently so that they are affordable for TB patients, who are largely poor. The price of a full treatment course for a multi-drug therapy was fixed at $1040, which was termed too high.
The burden of TB is very high and the target of wiping it out in a decade will turn difficult if the prices are high, the groups at the conference argued. The nexus between TB and AIDS was also a big challenge in the treatment.
The Union World Conference is the world’s largest gathering of clinicians, policy makers, public health managers, researchers and advocates working to end the suffering caused by lung disease, with a focus specifically on the challenges faced by low- and middle-income countries.
Some 3,500 delegates from over 80 countries are attending the event which was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at the Opening Ceremony. Film and television actress Claire Forlani ambassador for The Union Ren Minghui. Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization, senior representatives of the State of Telangana, and Nandita Venkatesan, a TB survivor also addressed the large gathering.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism