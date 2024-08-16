D’Decor’s conscious living, minimalism, and sustainability-focused brand, Sansaar, aims to become a ₹500 crore brand within the next five years.

The brand’s commitment to conscious living is ingrained in every product development process, Sanjana Arora, Business Head of Sansaar, told businessline.

“Sansaar represents a natural evolution for D’Decor, building upon our legacy of quality and innovation. While D’Décor has established itself as a leader in the industry, Sansaar extends this reputation by focusing on conscious living and sustainability. Our goal is to empower consumers to make environmentally responsible choices without compromising on style or quality,“ said Arora.

Sansaar is looking to penetrate deeper into the domestic market. Its products — ranging from curtains to upholstery — utilise techniques that maximize durability and minimise waste. The brand currently offers 25 collections of multi-purpose fabric, suitable for both upholstery and curtains. These products are available across 450 multi-brand outlets throughout India.

In terms of pricing, Arora mentioned that it will be competitive. “Our price range is mapped in a very sensitive way. While D’Decor’s pricing is accessible to the mass audience in the country, Sansaar is just 2.5-3.5 per cent higher,“ she added.

Sansaar plans to expand its product portfolio next year. “As we increase categories, of course, revenue targets will change, which is what we’re currently mapping out,“ she noted.

Sustainability is a key focus for Arora. The company has launched initiatives such as complete water recycling, the installation of solar panels, and transitioning from coal to briquette fuel. Additionally, the company has set up an entirely robotic warehouse for the brand in its factories.

Regarding investment, Arora stated that the company has added about 1.5 lakh square meters of land to expand Sansaar’s product and manufacturing capabilities. The company employs over 3,000 people.

