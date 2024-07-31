Sansera Engineering Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka worth ₹2,100 crore aiming to expand Sansera’s manufacturing capacity in Harohalli, Ramanagara, driving growth in both the automotive and non-automotive sectors.

The ₹2,100 crore investment will be allocated over the next 3 to 5 years to enhance manufacturing capacity on a 55-acre site in Harohalli, Ramanagara. This initiative is expected to create approximately 3,500 direct and indirect jobs in the area, significantly boosting local employment and economic growth. Additionally, this facility is projected to increase Sansera’s manufacturing capacity by around ₹3,000 crore.

“This MoU marks a milestone in our company’s growth trajectory. This initiative aligns with our vision of a world-class engineering corporation that maximises stakeholder value,” said S. Sekhar Vasan, Chairman & Managing Director of Sansera, to businessline.

Key clients

The MoU signing was attended by M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development; Dr. Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce and Industries; and Gunjan Krishna, IAS.

The engineering company operates over 16 manufacturing facilities employing a workforce of over 8,000 people. Twelve of these manufacturing units are located in Karnataka, specifically in Bommasandra, Bidadi, and Tumkuru. Its key clients include renowned names such as Volkswagen, Honda, KTM, FCA, and Hero.