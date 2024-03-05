The company added that Swandook’s versatility extends to various sectors, including military/defence, public health coverage extension, CSR-driven social health initiatives, health check-up camps, corporate wellness programs, and rural health initiatives. It serves as a comprehensive point-of-care diagnostics platform, capable of conducting over 60 invasive and non-invasive health tests in real-time.

Pritam Kumawat, CEO and Co-founder of Sanskritech, expressed excitement about Swandook’s launch, highlighting its potential to transform healthcare access. “Swandook heralds a significant shift in healthcare technology, transforming the way individuals access and monitor their health,” Kumawat said. He added, “With its advanced features and unparalleled convenience, Swandook aims to make healthcare services more accessible and efficient for people across India and beyond.”

Cutting-edge tech

Swandook’s cutting-edge technology ensures instant and accurate reports, facilitating prompt analysis and action based on the screening results, the company added. Additionally, the platform includes an integrated telemedicine feature complete with a webcam, dermascope, otoscope, and stethoscope, enabling remote consultations and follow-ups with healthcare professionals.

Designed for portability, Swandook is ideal for deployment in diverse settings, including clinics, community centers, and remote areas. Its compact design and lightweight construction make it easily transportable, facilitating healthcare services at the doorstep of individuals in need, the company stated in a press release.