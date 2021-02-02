Saregama strikes licencing deal with short video platform Josh

Homegrown music label Saregama has announced a music licencing deal with made-in-India, short-video app, Josh by VerSe Innovation.

As part of this deal, Saregama will licence its entire catalogue to Josh allowing users to create content using music from its library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati, amongst many others.

The Saregama library has over 1,30,000 songs. Its catalogue contains songs in more than 25 languages.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India, said “Our partnership with Josh is another example of how more and more people find evergreen music relevant, with age no-bar. Saregama has music to offer to all generations and age groups across languages. It’s great to associate with Josh and see such innovative content getting created.”

Also read: Saregama launches a new Bluetooth speaker for kids

Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Josh, said, “This partnership is a great reminder of that focus – one that makes sure there’s a song for every user, creator and moment on Josh, today.”

The app has over 77 million monthly active users.

VerSe Innovation in December 2020 had announced that it had completed a funding round, raising over $100 million from global marquee investors including AlphaWave (a unit of Falcon Edge Capital), Google and Microsoft. The tech company had further said that it will leverage the new capital to scale up the short video platform.