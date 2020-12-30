SAT dismisses Shivinder’s appeal against SEBI’s loan recall order

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has thrown out an appeal by Shivinder Singh, former promoter of pharma company Ranbaxy, against a SEBI order asking Religare Enterprises Ltd and Religare Finvest Ltd to recall loans of ₹2,065 crore extended to more than 20 entities.
A part of the money was parked by Religare in Laxmi Vilas Bank, based on which the bank had extended loans to Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder. The bank, on the verge of collapse, had to be rescued.
Singh’s lawyer argued that his client had no role in the entire diversion of funds, which was done by other individuals who are being probed in the case.
He argued that SEBI’s ex parte March order was passed without issuing a notice to Singh. Orders of such nature can only be passed in rare and compelling circumstances, which were absent in this case, he said.
Two years ago, SEBI had received complaints alleging financial mismanagement, diversion of funds and violation of board-approved policies by Religare Finvest for the benefit of its erstwhile promoters and entities linked to them.
SEBI ordered a forensic audit, which found diversion of funds through fixed deposits with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, investment in non-convertible debentures and other irregularities.
In March 2019, SEBI directed the two Religare entities to recall the loans and barred recipients from disposing of their assets.
The SAT said Singh didn’t challenge SEBI’s ex parte ad-interim order of March 2019. Also, he was a director and promoter in the two entities during the time of fund diversion. As such, Singh’s argument that he had nothing to do with the diversion cannot be accepted in principle at this stage, the Tribunal said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...