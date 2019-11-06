Companies

Satin Creditcare Q2 net profit up by 17.8% at ₹54 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) on Wednesday reported a 17.8 per cent rise in net profit at ₹54 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹46 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the last fiscal ended March 2019.

However, total income of the company fell to ₹345.15 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20 from ₹352.06 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) rose 16 per cent to ₹7,182 crore at the end of September 2019 from ₹6,191 crore a year ago, it said in a release.

“Notwithstanding the challenging environment under which the NBFC industry has tread in the last quarter, Satin still holds India’s largest NBFC-MFI customer base,” SCNL Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh said.

“On account of floods in the states of Assam, Bihar, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, we witnessed a marginal increase in PAR numbers during Q2FY20 and (it) also impacted loan disbursement. However, we are constantly working towards maintaining a quality portfolio,” he said.

Singh said the company is undergoing a complete process re-engineering, leading to tightening of credit norms and better controls.

“We have successfully implemented centralised shared services, psychometric test and geo-tagging of our branches, centers and clients house,” he added.

Shares of Satin Creditcare closed at ₹236.60 on the BSE on Wednesday, 3.21 per cent higher from previous close.

Published on November 06, 2019
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Marg Skills appoints former BSF Commandant as Director