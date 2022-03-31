Satish Sharma, Gaganjot Singh elected as ATMA Chairman and Vice-Chairman 

Satish Sharma, President (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) & Wholetime Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd has been elected as the new Chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) the national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India.

Gaganjot Singh, President - Michelin Africa, India and Middle East (AIM) Region takes over as Vice Chairman of ATMA.

As President of Apollo Tyres, Satish Sharma guides strategy and oversees the implementation of key functions such as manufacturing, sales and marketing, customer relations and profitability in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. A member of the company’s Management and Supervisory Board, he is credited with Apollo’s steady sales growth in the last few years.

Across his 10 year tenure with Michelin, Gaganjot Singh has held various leadership roles in finance, sales, and other commercial functions across Asia, Africa and Europe. He is a member of the Michelin Strategy Operating Group (GOS).

Set up in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing ₹60,000 crore ($8.5 billion) automotive tyre industry.

ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF and TVS Tyres.

