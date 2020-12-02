SC adjourns Tata-Mistry hearing to December 8

The Supreme Court, which had earlier fixed December 2 as the date to start the final hearing in the Tata-Mistry case, has adjourned it to December 8.

In the next hearing, the apex court would look into the entire argument. The hearing is expected to be wrapped up before the court breaks for winter vacations, lawyers close to the development said. (The winter vacation begins from December 21).

The apex court was to hear Tata Sons’ appeal against the last year’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) judgment, which had put ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry back on the saddle.

Following the ruling, Tata Sons moved the apex court, which is hearing the case now.

On its part, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which had earlier sought to part ways with the Tata Group, also filed details of the proposed settlement deal with Tata Sons before the apex court in November. The SP Group, which holds 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, had earlier decided to part ways, ending a 70-year-partnership between the Tata and Mistry family-led groups.