SC rejects Sterlite proposal to run TN plant for 30 days in its supervision

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a proposal made by Vedanta Sterlite to operate its closed copper plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu for 30 days under the supervision of an expert committee appointed by the court.
The company said this would enable the court to ascertain if the plant complies with pollution norms. The plant met 36 per cent of the country’s copper requirements and it was not in public interest to keep it closed, it added.
But a Bench led by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, in a short order, refused the proposal.
The Tamil Nadu government, represented by senior advocate KV Viswanathan and Additional Advocate-General Balaji Srinivasan, said the proposal was only a ‘ruse to open’ a plant that had been a polluting one for over 20 years. Slag was dumped at 11 places in Thoothukudi, they added. The Madras High Court had ordered its permanent closure and sealing. The plant has been closed since May 2018.
The apex court said it would hear the main appeal filed by the company against the High Court order later.
On Wednesday, senior advocate AM Singhvi, for Vedanta, argued that the apex court could ascertain whether or not the plant complied with pollution norms only if it was allowed to resume operations for 30 days.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
He should have the ability to independently think and differentiate himself from the herd
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...