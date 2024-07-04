Schneider Electric, a global player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the ‘Wiser 2.0’ smart home automation series designed for seamless and scalable automation. It also introduced the ‘Miluz Lara’ switches and sockets range, equipped with advanced functionalities, including air quality indicators that offer real-time AQI data.

“Home energy consumption is set to increase significantly over the coming decade underlining the need to make buildings more digital and decarbonised,” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO. “Schneider Electric Wiser 2.0 and Miluz Lara solutions are tailor-made to suit Indian homes and meet diverse customer needs, while contributing to the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, through local manufacturing. We are positive that our innovative solutions will play a key role in addressing the energy crisis and lowering the energy wastage,” added Sharma.

The new product range is designed to suit new construction needs and address the requirements of developers, electricians, and homeowners. With a keen focus on safety, and durability, the launched products offer strong, differentiated solution that caters to the demands of the residential market and for homebuilders, said Sumati Sahgal, Vice-President-Retail, Schneider Electric India.

“With the new and innovative product line-up announced and many more in the pipeline for the year, SE India is looking forward to double its revenue over the next 3 years in the wiring devices business,” Sahgal told businessline.