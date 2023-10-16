Schneider Electric plans to hire more than 200 women students every year from Govt. ITI in Mysuru in order to support the skilling initiatives at Govt. of Karnataka I.T.I.

The electrical lab set up by the company provides students with exposure to new technological developments within the electrical field. Schneider Electric has supplied the latest digital and smart energy metres, MCBs, switches, and modern house wiring models, which will familiarise the trainees with the recent technological developments in the electrical field.

Within the State of Karnataka, it trains 3,375 youth annually across 45 skill development centres, including 16 women ITIs. Additionally, it also operates a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, established in partnership with the Karnataka Skill Ministry and the Ministry of Education, France.

Gender diversity

“We are currently providing the latest technology and infrastructure support and improving gender diversity in these fields; hence, we have announced plans to hire 200 women ITI pass-out students of the Electrician & Electronics stream every year for Schneider Electric Mysuru Campus. This will make them economically stronger in society, and in the future, we will set up similar electrical lab facilities in other government I.T.I’s across the Mysuru district,” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India.

Schneider Electric aims to support the Government of India’s Smart Metre National Programme (SMNP) through its energy metre manufacturing facility in Mysuru, Karnataka which is spread across 54,000 square metres. The facility offers an integrated digital manufacturing system that can ensure process compliance, quality checks, traceability, and supply.