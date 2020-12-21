Seagate launches new game drive for Xbox Halo

Packing batteries with more punch
Seagate, on Monday, announced the launch of its new limited edition game drive for Xbox Halo devices in India. Its latest addition to storage devices for gamers, the tech company launched its new Game Drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition in India.
The drive celebrates the Master Chief from the Halo video game franchise and features a sleek design case based on the Master Chief John-117. It also comes with a limited Master Chief Vinyl die-cut sticker set.
Pandemic gives boost to the nascent Indian gaming industry
The new drive is available in 2TB and 5 TB capacities.
“The Game Drive is compatible with and automatically recognised by the full family of Xbox One devices, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, and easily installed in under two minutes through Xbox OS,” Seagate said.
The drive is USB 3.2 Gen 1 bus-powered and requires Xbox Live login from the original game owner.
“Users can play legacy games and archive next-generation games on the Game Drive, which can store more than 50 downloaded games,” it said.
The drive has an average game capacity of 35-50 GB per install.
It is available in limited quantities from December 21 on Amazon India. The 2TB variant of the drive is priced at ₹5,299, while the 5TB drive will cost gamers ₹9,299. The drives will be subsequently available at all reseller channels at ₹5,699 (2TB) and ₹9,799 (5TB) in India.
