Seagram’s Royal Stag has extended its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four more years.

The partnership until end-2027 extends Royal Stag’s status as ‘Official Supporter’, kicking off with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US.

Pernod Ricard India, the manufacturer of the Indian whiskey brand, said Royal Stag’s continued association with ICC and cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav has helped engage with millions of cricket fans across the globe.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Our journey with cricket started in 2000 and since then we have only strengthened our association with the sport, creating a huge impact on cricket fans across the country. We are delighted to renew our partnership with the ICC as it enables the brand to continue delivering ‘Live It Large’ experiences to die-hard cricket fans everywhere.”

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said, ”The ICC is delighted to extend its partnership with Royal Stag and to work together on redefining the fan experience and bringing people closer to the game than ever before.”