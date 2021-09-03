Companies

Section of SpiceJet employees go on strike at Delhi airport

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2021

Spokesperson clarifies that flight operations at the airport are functioning normally

A section SpiceJet employees went on strike at the Delhi airport on Friday morning over issues related to reduced salaries, sources said.

When asked about the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier’s flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

“A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved,” the spokesperson added.

Sources said the employees who went on strike discussed issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement with the management.

SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of its employees since 2020 as its finances have been hit due to Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. Other airlines in India have cut salaries too for the same reason.

