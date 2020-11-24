Sensodyne maker to give teeth to oral healthcare

After nearly a decade of strong growth in the oral healthcare business in India with Sensodyne, GSK Consumer Healthcare is set to launch Polident, a denture fixative, targeting millions using dentures.

While the MNC currently plans to market the new offering through imports, it is engaged in parleys with 3-4 companies for local manufacture of Polident.

It is estimated that about one in three suffers from tooth sensitivity and one in seven people above 45 years of age needs dentures in their lifetime. A significant number of denture wearers face discomfort while eating, speaking and even smiling with dentures. Polident cream creates a seal between denture and gum tissues, providing a strong hold.

Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Lead, Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare, told BusinessLine, “We are in the process of strengthening our portfolio in the Indian market with Polident, which is a major product for us globally.”

Polident accounts for nearly 50 per cent share of the total ₹12,500-crore global business in this segment.

“We have had a successful journey in India with Sensodyne and are among the top toothpaste brands in the country. Sensodyne brought in a new segment addressing a common problem of sensitivity that people face but did not have any solution for,” she said.

“The entire business of oral healthcare covering toothpaste, tooth brush and mouthwash is estimated to be about ₹11,000 crore industry in India and growing at 1-2 per cent in volume and about 4 per cent in terms of value year on year. This segment has a high 99.5 pc penetration. Significantly, the market is open to new specialised category of products such as Polident, which we are bringing in to address the problem of people having dentures,” she said.

“Polident works as an adhesive and keeps the dentures intact for up to 24 hours, adding to the comfort and confidence of people using them. The product is priced at ₹315 a unit,” she said.

Anurita said, “We believe in offering products that are backed by science. Over the years, GSK with its popular heritage brands — Iodex, Crocin, Eno and Otrivin, among others — has carved a niche with products that have become household names. We believe the new category will become an important addition to this segment.”

“There has been a change in the way people look at toothpaste. Consumer trends show that today they do not want an all-in-one toothpaste, they look for specialised products, just like Sensodyne, which addressed a new category,” she said.

GSK works with more than 35,000 dentists and more than 1.5 lakh online, and Polident is aimed at a market that does not have a denture fixative.

The company supplies products from plants near Bengaluru, Silvassa and Goa. It is considering a marketing campaign and launch of a TV commercial around the product.