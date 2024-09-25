As part of its expansion bid, aimed at widening its presence in both domestic and overseas markets, especially the Americas, incense stick manufacturer Shalimar Agarbatti Company Pvt Ltd is setting up a new factory in Karnataka and expanding its existing facility in Patna, Bihar.

“We are planning to invest about ₹25 crore in setting up a new factory at Gauribidanur and expanding our existing facility in Bihar to cater to the growing local demand,” said Alkesh Shah, Director, Shalimar Agarbatti Company Pvt Ltd. The company also has a manufacturing unit in Hindupur and Bengaluru.

Ramping up exports

The 40-year-old company is one of the large agarbatti manufacturers in the country and has been exporting its products to West Asia, Africa and the European markets. “We are looking at entering the Amercian market, both North and South, where we see a huge potential for incense sticks,” Shah said.

Shalimar has a major share in the African market, where it has a presence in almost every country with a good distribution network, Shah said, adding that the locals there use incense sticks for fragrance, aroma and as a room freshener.

Back home, the company has a strong presence in the east and northern parts of the country. States such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are the major markets. The company, which has changed its product mix and price points and revamped its distribution network in the recent years, has been clocking good volumes, he said.

Recently, Shalimar Agarbatti roped in West Bengal’s leading actor Abir Chatterjee as the face for its brand Avida. “Avida has been a household name in West Bengal for over a decade now. The discerning Bengali trusts the quality and the long-lasting fragrance of Avida,” Shah said. The new campaign will be released ahead of the Durga puja celebrations and is timed to catch the festive mood and fervor of West Bengal, Shah said.