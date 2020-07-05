Shapoorji Pallonji Group in race for $1.8-b theme park in the UK

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has bid to build one of the biggest theme parks in the UK. The deal size could be around $1.8-2 billion, according to industry sources.
The project will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe involving 30,000 people and a multi-billion pound investment that will transform seven million square meters of land, on the banks of the Thames.
Two theme parks and a resort water park will be set up over 535 acres. The bespoke entertainment district, including the provision of 3,500 hotel rooms, will be devoted to a full-suite of hospitality experiences.
When contacted, Shapoorji Pallonji Group declined to comment but an industry source confirmed that the Indian conglomerate is one of the four international bidders for the project.
The London Resort is led by Chief Executive PY Gerbeau and the Board is chaired by Steve Norris. The project was first mooted in 2012 but has been subject to endless delays. Now the resort is expected to be completed by 2024. It will comprise of six different land parcels, based on its partnerships with the BBC, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures.
If Shapoorji Pallonji Group wins the bid, it will be the second Indian company to be part of a British project in recent times. Last week Sunil Mittal-backed Bharti Enterprises won a bid to acquire 45 per cent stake in OneWeb satellite, which has proposed a mega-constellation of satellites in low-earth orbit to deliver affordable wireless Internet services globally. Bharti Enterprises will invest $500 million in OneWeb.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...