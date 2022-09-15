Shell to install over 10,000 EV charging points in India by 2030

Energy major Shell on Thursday launched its first electric vehicle (EV) chargers for the four- and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru. The company plans to set up more than 10,000 charging points across the country by 2030.

India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for two-wheelers. Through the recharge stations, the company aims to provide its clients with comprehensive, safe and green mobility options.

‘Safe, green solutions’

“Being a solution-driven and customer-centric organisation, we have developed a world-class offering for electric mobility customers, drawing upon our global expertise and capabilities. This enables us to provide safe, green and integrated mobility solutions. We are excited to contribute to the electrification of mobility in India by rolling out the Shell recharge network and look forward to serving the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” said Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility India.

Customers will be able to operate these chargers through the ‘Shell Recharge India App’, available on both Android and iOS operating systems. The app allows users to locate the nearest available charger, pick a charging method — by unit, time or percentage — and then make quick payments, said a release. Additionally, customers can also view their charging status on a real-time basis.

Customised charging points

The company said it will provide customised charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations. For on-the-go and standalone EV hubs, the company will deploy 100 KW and above direct-current fast chargers.

In the first phase of its launch, the company plans to set up charging stations across Bengaluru’s fuel stations, located in Yeshwantpur, Marathahalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakpura, said the release. Shell also plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam and Andhra Pradesh.