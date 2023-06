Shriram Finance and Paytm are to announce a “strategic alliance” at a press conference to be held on Friday.

Shriram Finance, a non-banking finance company of the Chennai-based Shriram group, specialises in financing for commercial vehicles, especially vintage vehicles.

Paytm is a company that enables payments through mobile.

