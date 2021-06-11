Shyam Metalics raises ₹270 crore from 21 anchor investors

Kolkata-based Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (SMEL), an integrated metal producer, has raised ₹269.94 crore from 21 anchor investors.

The company allocated 88.22-lakh shares at ₹306 a share on Friday, it informed the bourses.

A total of 60.46-lakh were allocated to 12 domestic investors (including four mutual funds, two insurance companies and 6 Alternate Investment Funds) for about ₹185 crore. These included Nippon MF and Birla MF (9.63 per cent each), White Oak (9.26 per cent), Kotak MF and L&T MF (7.41 per cent), and IIFL (6.67 per cent) and Abakkus (5.55 per cent).

Further, Birla Life and Edelweiss Crossover were allocated 3.70 per cent, and Nippon AIF, Saint Capital and SBI General were allocated 1.85 6.67 per cent each.

Nine foreign Portfolio investors - Kotak Offshore (8.15 per cent), GAM UK (7.78 per cent), Plutus (3.33 per cent) and Miras Investment (2.94 per cent) – also participated in the anchor round. Further, IIFL Offshore, Millenium, India Opportunities Fund, Aurgin and Dovetail were allocated 1.85 per cent each.

A total of 27.76-lakh shares for about ₹84.94 crore were allocated to the foreign portfolio investors, it said.

On Tuesday, SMEL has fixed the price band of ₹303–306 per share for its initial public offering, which will open on June 14 and close on June 16.

