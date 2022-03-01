Simple Energy launches additional battery pack option for Simple One scooter 

Bengaluru, March 1 Electric vehicle and clean energy start-up Simple Energy has launched an additional battery pack option for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One, to offer over 300 km of range on a single charge.

Customers would be able to opt for the additional battery pack option during the final payment, with deliveries beginning in June 2022. With a capacity of 1.6 kWh, the battery pack will enable the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark – a step up from the 235+ km from the scooter’s standard configuration. This battery is expected to be easily stowed in the boot of the scooter.

New milestone

Commenting on the new battery pack, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters .”

The Simple One, along with the advanced additional battery, is priced at ₹1,44,999 ex showroom. The original variant without the extra battery will continue to be available at ₹1,09,999.