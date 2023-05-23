Sinclairs Hotels and Resorts reported a net profit of ₹19.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, against ₹1.64 crore. Total income rose to ₹14.23 crore from ₹9.85 crore.

Net profit for FY23 surged to ₹31.23 crore from ₹7.12 crore. Total income grew to ₹57.33 crore from ₹34.33 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of 75 per cent i.e ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, will amount to ₹407.25 lakh.

Sinclairs Hotels Limited owns and operates a chain of hotels and resorts. It is based out of India.