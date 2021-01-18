Singareni Collieries to invest ₹333 cr for housing for colliers

Following the approval by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State-owned coal mining company, The Singareni Collieries Company Limited has planned to invest about ₹333 crore towards housing for colliers in the mining belt.

N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director, in a statement said as per the assurance given by the Chief Minister to employees earlier, new and bigger quarters are being constructed. In the first phase, 1,478 quarters at a cost of ₹ 333 crore will be constructed. Of these, 352 will be completed by June and the rest will be completed by the year end.

It is proposed to develop housing colonies with each quarter featuring two bedrooms, hall and kitchen along with greenery outside. Earlier, the Singareni workers’ quarters had one bedroom, one small hall and a kitchen and were very congested. Now in line with the State Government policies, Singareni will be providing double bedroom houses with a built up area of 963 sq. ft.

These colonies will have wide roads, with quality drainage system, and plantation on either side of the roads and on dividers.

Of the total 1,478 quarters being constructed, 994 quarters at a cost of ₹216 crore will come up in Bhupalapalli and 352 quarters with an outlay of ₹80 crore will be constructed in Sattupalli in Khammam district. The coal mining company has about 49,000 quarters across the mining belt.