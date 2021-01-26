Singareni Collieries to set up 300-MW floating solar plant on Maneru dam

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Companies Limited, which has recently concluded public hearing for the Naini coal block in Odisha, plans to take up mining works on a priority this year itself, while also taking up a 300-MW floating solar power project.

N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL, called upon the employees to dedicate themselves to achieve this year’s targets by stepping up production.

He thanked the Odisha Government and people for their support at the environmental public hearing conducted for the Naini coal block recently. SCCL is planning to start coal production this year only.

Focus on solar projects

Referring to the mining company’s focus on developing solar power projects as a part of its sustainability initiatives, he said that the SCCL is planning to establish a 300-MW floating solar plant on the waters of Maneru dam/reservoir in Karimnagar after getting securing the necessary permissions from the State Government.

This proposed floating solar project is in addition to the ongoing plants of 300 MW solar power in company’s coal mining belt areas.

He assured employees that he would request Government for conducting Covid vaccination programme for all the employees in the Singareni soon.