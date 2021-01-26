Singareni Collieries to set up 300-MW floating solar plant on Maneru dam

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The State-owned Singareni Collieries Companies Limited, which has recently concluded public hearing for the Naini coal block in Odisha, plans to take up mining works on a priority this year itself, while also taking up a 300-MW floating solar power project.
N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL, called upon the employees to dedicate themselves to achieve this year’s targets by stepping up production.
He thanked the Odisha Government and people for their support at the environmental public hearing conducted for the Naini coal block recently. SCCL is planning to start coal production this year only.
Referring to the mining company’s focus on developing solar power projects as a part of its sustainability initiatives, he said that the SCCL is planning to establish a 300-MW floating solar plant on the waters of Maneru dam/reservoir in Karimnagar after getting securing the necessary permissions from the State Government.
This proposed floating solar project is in addition to the ongoing plants of 300 MW solar power in company’s coal mining belt areas.
He assured employees that he would request Government for conducting Covid vaccination programme for all the employees in the Singareni soon.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...