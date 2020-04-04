Singareni Collieries: Trade unions serve strike notice

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The national trade unions represented by INTUC, AITUC, BMS, CITU and HMS have served notice on the Singareni Collieries Company Limited stating that they have decided to go on strike from April 15, 2020.
They are seeking to protest against what they described as unilateral decisions by the coal mining company management with regard to the salary cuts.
Apart from serving a notice to the management, the unions submitted the notice to the Regional Labour Commissioner as per the mandatory requirements under the Industrial Disputes Act.
The unions are opposed to the management decision to deduct one day salary of the miners without authorisation for COVID 19 relief measures and also deduction of salaries.
The SCCL management on Friday decided to cut salaries of employees and deduct one day salary towards Coronavirus relief measures.
The SCCL management had announced they would pay half the salary to its employees for March 2020 following a decision by the State Government to cut salaries due to tough financial conditions in the State due to slowdown. However, it also made it clear that the cuts would be less for those earning lower salaries.
As per the orders, 43,000 employees who are governed by the National Coal Wage Agreement, about 27,000 would get more than Rs 15,000 take-home salary even after deduction of 50 per cent salary.
The salaries are to be credited to the employees bank accounts today.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...