Singareni Collieries: Trade unions serve strike notice

The national trade unions represented by INTUC, AITUC, BMS, CITU and HMS have served notice on the Singareni Collieries Company Limited stating that they have decided to go on strike from April 15, 2020.

They are seeking to protest against what they described as unilateral decisions by the coal mining company management with regard to the salary cuts.

Apart from serving a notice to the management, the unions submitted the notice to the Regional Labour Commissioner as per the mandatory requirements under the Industrial Disputes Act.

The unions are opposed to the management decision to deduct one day salary of the miners without authorisation for COVID 19 relief measures and also deduction of salaries.

The SCCL management on Friday decided to cut salaries of employees and deduct one day salary towards Coronavirus relief measures.

The SCCL management had announced they would pay half the salary to its employees for March 2020 following a decision by the State Government to cut salaries due to tough financial conditions in the State due to slowdown. However, it also made it clear that the cuts would be less for those earning lower salaries.

As per the orders, 43,000 employees who are governed by the National Coal Wage Agreement, about 27,000 would get more than Rs 15,000 take-home salary even after deduction of 50 per cent salary.

The salaries are to be credited to the employees bank accounts today.