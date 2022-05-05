SIS reports 5 per cent dip in profit after tax

SIS Ltd reported a near 5 per cent drop in profit after tax to ₹97.7 crore for January - March quarter of FY22. Net profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at ₹102.2 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by over 8 per cent, y-o-y to Rs 2,648 crore.

For the fiscal, the company reported a revenue of 10,059 crore from operations , an increase of over 10 per cent y-o-y. The company’s profit after tax for the fiscal dipped 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹326 crore.

In a statement, SIS said, the India security business continued the growth momentum with 4.2 per cent q-o-q growth in revenues and reached ₹1,037 crore, “which is the highest in its history”. The numbers indicate a “strong growth revival over the past few months”. The international business recorded a revenue of ₹1,237 crore, a 0.8 per cent q-o-q growth. The Covid-related business, started tapering down during the quarter, the reduction in revenue from these contracts were compensated by increase in revenue from existing customers and segments that were hit by the pandemic and its restrictions.

The facility management segment saw a revenue growth of 4.8 per cent q-o-q, to ₹386 crore.