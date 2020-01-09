SKIoT Technologies develops low-cost tech device to monitor power infrastructure in industries

SKIoT Technologies, a start-up from IIT Hyderabad, has developed a low-cost technology device that helps in monitoring and maintenance of power infrastructure, specially in large industries.

They have tapped into the strengths of Internet of Things (IoT) and Data Analytics to support both invasive (that require cutting of wires) and non-invasive (device clamped across the supply wire) to come up with monitoring solutions.

Launched in 2017 by three PhD scholars from the institute — MPR Sai Kiran, Akshay Ramesh Jadhav, and Ramakrishna Bharath — the start-up has already filed three patents and won four internationally reputed technology awards. It has received seed funding from Texas Instruments and HDFC Bank Ltd.

How does the device work?

The device is useful in detecting faults in electrical lines and power equipment in real time, which can lead to energy savings and upkeep of infrastructure in good health. For example, the device can be clamped across wires for monitoring, and also connects via WiFi to facilitate sending data to Cloud.

“This flexibility ensures us to configure alerts depending on the customer requirement. They can be sent via email or mobile. Overall, it can aid in predictive maintenance. The real-time monitoring offers many benefits such as the detection of machine abnormalities, and helps in identifying unnecessary resource utilisation, and also aids in leverage energy savings,” Sai Kiran told BusinessLine.

In comparison, existing methods use electric meters, which require cutting of wires. Further, physical inspection is necessary to get regular readings and take action, he said.

The device has undergone testing thoroughly in multiple companies such as NestAway, Zenith ESL, PeeVee Textiles and United Breweries, and is ready for commercialisation, the promoters said.

P Rajalakshmi of the Wireless Networks (WiNeT) Laboratory at the IIT-H is the technology advisor for the start-up. The non-invasive monitoring can be an add-on to the existing infrastructure. It does not require any change of power lines that are present in the plant or site. It is a fully IoT- and cloud-based solution. Data can be viewed from anywhere, and the visualisation suite alerts abnormalities in real-term, thereby reducing breakdowns and business costs, he added.

The start-up incubated at the ITIC (IIT Technology Incubation Centre), will focus on manufacturing, poultry, discoms, textiles, chemicals and pharma sectors. It is working with customers to develop additional applications and features. In the near future it will look for further funding and pitch for contracts in smart city projects etc, Sai Kiran said.