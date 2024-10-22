Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has reached a major environmental milestone by planting over 7 lakh trees across Maharashtra.

A recent highlight of this initiative was the planting of the 100,000th tree at the Green Future Park near the company’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CSN) car manufacturing facility, aimed at creating an oxygen-rich environment for the Shendra Industrial area.

The statement issued Skoda added that SAVWIPL’s tree plantation drive is part of its larger sustainability agenda, which includes a series of green projects.

Among these, the company has successfully decarbonized its CSN plant, now powered by 100 per cent green energy.

Additionally, a significant 18.5 MWp of rooftop solar power installed at the Chakan facility offsets nearly 30 per cent of the plant’s CO2 emissions.

Further advancing its environmental initiatives, SAVWIPL has restored 100 hectares of degraded mangrove forests in Alibaug, planting 580,000 trees to rejuvenate the critical coastal ecosystem.

In drought-prone villages of Maharashtra, the company has enhanced its water sustainability efforts, achieving rainwater harvesting capacity exceeding 600 million liters.

Key local restoration projects include planting 25,000 trees at Oxygen Park and 11,500 trees at the Green Hub. The recently developed Green Future Park, with 63,500 trees, further boosts these ecological efforts.

These initiatives are expected to make a significant impact on carbon reduction as the trees mature in 5–7 years, contributing to lower local temperatures, restoring ecosystems, and enhancing green cover.

They align with SAVWIPL’s broader environmental mission under its ‘goTOzero’ sustainability framework.