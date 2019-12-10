Companies

Skyworth to hire 5,000 employees for its India plant

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

Skyworth, which is already manufacturing TVs in Hyderabad, will consolidate its production at the new facility near the International airport   -  REUTERS

 

The Hong Kong-based Skyworth group will hire about 5,000 employees for its manufacturing facility in India. The firm, which announced investments to the tune of $100 million in the next 3-5 years, will have a capacity to produce 40 lakh TVs a year when the facility is fully operational.

“We have sold about 4.8 lakh TVs in 2019, almost doubling the number in 2018. We are planning to produce 20 lakhs from next year,” Criver Lu, Managing Director (India) of Skyworth, has said.

The firm established a joint venture with a local company to set up the manufacturing facility to produce TVs, fridges, washing machines, air-conditioners and set-top boxes.

However, the firm will start off with manufacturing of TVs, followed by washing machines. Skyworth, which is already manufacturing TVs in Hyderabad, will consolidate its production at the new facility near the International airport.

electronics
television industry
