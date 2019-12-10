Skyworth to hire 5,000 employees for its India plant

How will developing Jewar airport change the Delhi aviation scene?
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
The Hong Kong-based Skyworth group will hire about 5,000 employees for its manufacturing facility in India. The firm, which announced investments to the tune of $100 million in the next 3-5 years, will have a capacity to produce 40 lakh TVs a year when the facility is fully operational.
“We have sold about 4.8 lakh TVs in 2019, almost doubling the number in 2018. We are planning to produce 20 lakhs from next year,” Criver Lu, Managing Director (India) of Skyworth, has said.
The firm established a joint venture with a local company to set up the manufacturing facility to produce TVs, fridges, washing machines, air-conditioners and set-top boxes.
However, the firm will start off with manufacturing of TVs, followed by washing machines. Skyworth, which is already manufacturing TVs in Hyderabad, will consolidate its production at the new facility near the International airport.
