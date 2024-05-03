SLN Coffee Group has appointed Sahib Singh as the new CEO. Singh comes with an illustrious background, having carved a niche for himself during his tenure at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Unilever.

SLN Coffee aims to tap into Singh’s proven record to solidify its market position and propel Levista, to greater heights. Meanwhile, Levista’s dominance in South India and growing popularity in the Far East and Middle East showcases global potential, the company said.

“I am very excited to join SLN Coffee Group. Levista has already made significant strides in the market, and I am eager to build on this momentum. My aim is to drive SLN Coffee Group towards becoming a successful multinational corporation with world-class operations, capitalize on the brand’s strengths and explore new avenues for growth,” Sahib Singh said.

“Singh’s extensive industry knowledge, strategic vision, and leadership qualities make him the ideal choice to lead Levista into its next phase of growth,” said SLN Coffee directors, SLN Sathappan and SLN Vishwanath. With Levista’s innovative products and cafés driving consumer interest, SLN Coffee aims to position itself as a market leader in shaping the future of coffee consumption.