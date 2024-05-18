Managed workspace platform Smartworks, has expanded its Pune portfolio, with the addition of 6 lakh square feet of prime office space, bringing its footprint in the city to over 3 msf.

Located in Balewadi, in close proximity to Balewadi High Street, the centre will offer easy access to a diverse range of recreational options, and public amenities such as restaurants, cafes, and retail supermarkets. The upcoming office space, 43 EQ, is being tailor made, and aimed at offering a conducive environment for enhanced productivity and opportunities for collaboration, and networking.

Commenting on the expansion, Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks, said, “Our growth in Pune, has been phenomenal. The expansion, aligns with our vision to empower businesses, by offering them tailored office solutions to boost productivity, and foster growth in a professional, fully equipped and managed setting.”

With a significant presence in 13 cities, and a portfolio, comprising more than 39 centres spanning over 8 msf, Smartworks caters to sector-agnostic large organisations, including Forbes 2000 and Fortune 500, as well as unicorns and soonicorns, serving over 550 clients.

